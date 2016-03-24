Celiene on August 22, 2019

Atmosphere actually doesn't apply, since it's delivery only (San Mateo County) - but I had to fill it in! I love Harvest Bloom! I've been buying from them for a while and I've never been disappointed. They have a great selection of flower, which is my preference. But they have an impressive and varied menu to suit everyone. Great advice, too, if you need something specific or want something new! Choose your delivery window, and they show up on time - you can usually get the time you like. Delivery people are all really great. Payment is easy. Any issues you may have are quickly and professionally addressed - I forgot they were coming once, and they came back as soon as I get back home & rearranged delivery. I HIGHLY recommend them!