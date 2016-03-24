mj520
The staff is informative, professional, helpful and patient. Delivery drivers are on time, friendly and also knowledgeable. I will use these guys again and again. 5 stars all the way!!
Atmosphere actually doesn't apply, since it's delivery only (San Mateo County) - but I had to fill it in! I love Harvest Bloom! I've been buying from them for a while and I've never been disappointed. They have a great selection of flower, which is my preference. But they have an impressive and varied menu to suit everyone. Great advice, too, if you need something specific or want something new! Choose your delivery window, and they show up on time - you can usually get the time you like. Delivery people are all really great. Payment is easy. Any issues you may have are quickly and professionally addressed - I forgot they were coming once, and they came back as soon as I get back home & rearranged delivery. I HIGHLY recommend them!
Easy to use
was at a friends and they got a delivery it was fast and the product was amazing!!
Guys are freakin awesome
So easy to use the site. You can even select you own delivery time and day for advanced purchases.Well organized and fair pricing. Great selection.
Not bad. I choosed a mix of 3 different strains, and the pack arrived in 2 boxes full of mixed strains, I would’ve preferred if it could arrived in 3 different boxes but anyway. The delivery service was really good even though they forgot someone when they merged my 2 order (as I asked them), their weed is cheap and doesn’t look bad. Also no special offer for first time consumer, which kind of sad but still totally ok to me. I would recommend if you need weed quick and you don’t want all the extra stuff you could get from other dispensaries.
Ordered the first time and customer service was amazing! Had a problem with one of the cartridges and they sent someone to replace it immediately. Top notch service and quality products.
I ordered from their online store, HB Overnight, but have been extremely disappointed. I made sure to order more than enough to cover the minimum delivery charge. I ordered about a day and a half before I was going to run out. I decided to try them as my new dispensary because my usual dispensary started to change strains and reduce stock and increase prices. I decided to try them so I could get my medicine for pain I have. Then, I checked my order shipping status and I ordered it Thursday morning and it’s not arriving now until Monday!! Who knows when I will get my meds that I need to sleep and function. As a medically discharged Navy veteran, I am extremely disappointed. I will update the rating to reflect quality.
They gave good advice on product over phone and delivered ontime