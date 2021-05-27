☮️ Hashish Boyz ☮️ Whether you're into the hippie crowd or the hipster crowd, hang with Hashish Boyz! Here to provide you with the latest cannabis haven hangout. We offer an incredible selection of exquisite extracts from Michigan's best. Our retro style & friendly budtenders are here to cater to the cool crowd of Concentrates, Flower, Vapes, Edibles and Topicals! Our mission is to provide exclusive Medical + Recreational products and superior service for your medicating needs while educating the community thoroughly. We are hip to the hottest when it comes to cannabis products, glassware, merch, essential accessories and providing you an exceptional experience! We are here to give you what you want, with good vibes always. 💟