Dream Beaver by Lopez & Orr
from Lopez and Orr
___
THC
___
CBD
$15⅛ oz
In-store only
Sour Blue Fruit by Dabstract
from Dabstract
64.66%
THC
5.24%
CBD
Sour Blue Fruit
Strain
$30½ g
In-store only
Purple Sour Diesel by Washington Bud Company
from Washington Bud Company
20.17%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Sour Diesel
Strain
$141 g
In-store only
Evil Romulan Kush (ERK) by Freedom
from Freedom
20.8%
THC
0.2%
CBD
Evil Romulan Kush (ERK)
Strain
$15⅛ oz
In-store only
Sunsine #4 by Freedom
from Freedom
22.5%
THC
0.2%
CBD
Sunsine #4
Strain
$15⅛ oz
In-store only
Timewreck by Silver Series
from Silver Series
___
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
In-store only
White Nightmare by Forbidden Farms
from Forbidden Farms
19.1%
THC
0.1%
CBD
White Nightmare
Strain
$751 oz
In-store only
Dj Short Blueberry by Dama
from Dama
22.9%
THC
0.14%
CBD
DJ Short Blueberry
Strain
$27⅛ oz
In-store only
Lavender by 1937 Farms
from 1937 Farms
18%
THC
___
CBD
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Peyote Cookies by Dama
from Dama
29%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Peyote Cookies
Strain
$53¼ oz
In-store only
Grape Ape by TechBud
from TechBud
20.3%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Grape Ape
Strain
$701 oz
In-store only
Stawberry Shortcake by Exotikz
from Exotikz
19.1%
THC
0.18%
CBD
Stawberry Shortcake
Strain
$75¼ oz
In-store only
Mimosa by Natural Mystic Farms
from Natural Mystic Farms
20.1%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Mimosa
Strain
$45¼ oz
In-store only
Wedding Crasher by Constellation Cannabis
from Constellation Cannabis
17.55%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Wedding Crasher
Strain
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Wedding Crasher by Constellation Cannabis
from Constellation Cannabis
17.55%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Wedding Crasher
Strain
$302 g
In-store only
Manglo Glue by SubX
from SubX
19%
THC
0.12%
CBD
Manglo Glue
Strain
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Yoda Og by Platinum Gardens
from Platinum Gardens
20.7%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Yoda OG
Strain
$1751 oz
In-store only
Flavor Pack by Seattle's Private Reserve
from Seattle's Private Reserve - SPR
22.16%
THC
___
CBD
$141 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Dirty Girl by Smokey Point Productions
from Smokey Point Productions (SPP)
21.8%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Dirty Girl
Strain
$101 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Crystal Coma by Willie's Reserve
from Willie's Reserve
22.33%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Crystal Coma
Strain
$101 g
In-store only
Mandala #1 by Willie's Reserve
from Willie's Reserve
___
THC
___
CBD
$30⅛ oz
In-store only
Do-Si-Dos by Willie's Reserve
from Willie's Reserve
18.61%
THC
0%
CBD
Do-Si-Dos
Strain
$30⅛ oz
In-store only
LA Kush Cake #5 by Seattle's Private Reserve
from Seattle's Private Reserve - SPR
23.27%
THC
___
CBD
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
LA Kush Cake #5 by Seattle's Private Reserve
from Seattle's Private Reserve - SPR
23.27%
THC
0%
CBD
LA Kush Cake #5
Strain
$141 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Ksmores by Gold Leaf
from Gold Leaf
24%
THC
0%
CBD
Ksmores
Strain
$272 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Doughp by Phat Panda
from Phat Panda
23.51%
THC
0.15%
CBD
Doughp
Strain
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Tropicanna Cookies by Seattle's Private Reserve
from Seattle's Private Reserve
14.99%
THC
0%
CBD
Tropicanna Cookies
Strain
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Peppermint Cookies by Gold Leaf
from Gold Leaf
21%
THC
0.2%
CBD
Peppermint Cookies
Strain
$272 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Purple Panty Dropper by Forbidden Farms
from Forbidden Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
In-store only
Super Lemon Haze by Jackpot Seaweed
from Jackpot Seaweed
21.26%
THC
0%
CBD
Super Lemon Haze
Strain
$81 g
In-store only
G Cut by Seattle's Private Reserve
from Seattle's Private Reserve - SPR
19.17%
THC
0%
CBD
G Cut
Strain
$141 g
In-store only
Sunset Sherbert by Stonehill Rollies
from Stonehill Rollies
19.6%
THC
___
CBD
$56¼ oz
In-store only
Pina Colada by Phat Panda
from Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms
23.15%
THC
0.39%
CBD
Pina Colada
Strain
$121 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Alien Orange Cookies by From the Soil
from From the Soil (FTS)
21.9%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Alien Orange Cookies
Strain
$101 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Orange Zkittlez by Phat Panda
from Phat Panda
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Tropicana Punch by Gold Leaf
from Gold Leaf
26%
THC
0%
CBD
Tropicana Punch
Strain
$272 g
In-store only
Romulan by Phat Panda
from Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms
25.75%
THC
0.28%
CBD
Romulan
Strain
$39⅛ oz
In-store only
Blue Dream by Artizen
from Artizen
20.2%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$75¼ oz
In-store only
Truck Driver by OZ Gardenz
from Oz Gardenz
24.81%
THC
0%
CBD
Truck Driver
Strain
$272 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Star Pebbles by Phat Panda
from Phat Panda
22.93%
THC
0.29%
CBD
Star Pebbles
Strain
$121 g
In-store only
