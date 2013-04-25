MARKUSTHORN1978 on June 3, 2018

This is my favorite shop I've shopped at since moving to the Greenwood neighborhood from Queen Anne. They have a variety of vendors they carry and have pretty much any product you can think of. I love concentrates and whenever I cant make up my mind I always ask Devin when he is in the shop. Always a great recommendation with a good attitude without being pushy. If you get the chance give this shop a shot.