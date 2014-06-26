alikiantaj
Absolutely not worth your time
4.4
10 reviews
Great shop. Their expanding , and have been ever since they opened it seems like. I went by recently and they had opened up the parking lot so you don’t have to park in front unless you want to. Great flower options, frequent/daily deals for quality smoke.
Haze was actually the very first dispensary I ever went to. The service I received was good. The staff seemed knowledgeable and was very friendly. The quality of the buds were mostly really good, except for the free pre-roll I received on my first visit. That was a cone joint of leaf trimmings and seeds. No joke! It was like smoking "Mexican green" from last century. As other reviewers have mentioned, the surrounding environment of the locale can be a bit unsettling. I've shopped here 3 times and each time, there were numerous people hanging out in front of the neighboring businesses. Which is normally fine at other types of stores but if I am going to a dispensary to buy marijuana, I personally prefer to have maximum discretion and privacy when I arrive and especially when I leave. There wasn't any security personnel outside. I don't mean to seem overly sensitive or paranoid. I just don't like having watchful observers muttering in Spanish to each other and laughing obnoxiously loud as I walk past while carrying several bags of weed to my car. I haven't been to Haze for a couple of months so maybe things have changed since then but I guess I'll never know.
Location is in the cut so you can be discrete. Boy can this place get busy, my first time coming was on 420 so that was expected. Dope perks for newbies!!! They have a plethora of strains so that should be the issue. And they had Green Crack!!! Dope I haven't had that in years.. it definitely tasted different and my high was also different but hey I was younger when I first tried it so maybe my tolerence is higher now lol. I'm giving it 4 stars because you cant smell the samples (but just ask and they can get it for you) i like to go with the budtenders rec's so I got UV COOKIES and JACK HERER. I like their variety so I skipped out on going to my old faithful dispensary. I will review my strains after I medicate. I dont like how busy it is..makes me anxious and confused. But the place is inviting! I'm fake anti social so i like to talk to the budtenders but not really unless I know you LMAO I know that makes no sense but to me it does. Anywho I'm going back tomorrow for the free gram lmao
This was my second visit here and I absolutely love this place. I don't stay in the area but either way ANY dispensary is around 35-40 minutes away but this is my GO TO spot! Service is incredible! I get loads of knowlegde with my purchase and exceptional deals! I also had a small issue with a leak and they totally helped me out! Much love and respect.. I appreciate it! I would reccommend this place to everyone!
I came in and it seemed like a pretty busy location. There was a wait and that usually means it's a good place. I checked in and only waited about ten minutes or so. There were about 3-4 guys ahead of me. It was my first time in. I kinda knew what I wanted since I looked on Leafly but when I went in the menu was completely different. And when they upsolf me what I wanted I sort of felt rushed and that's why the service I'm giving is two stars. I felt as if they didn't give a shit about helping me pick something else. I get it.. there are other people shopping.. but chill out dude. You just upsold me by $50 and I was STILL LOOKING . I liked what I saw and I was thinking about buying more but since I was sort of rushed out I went somewhere else that took their time with me. I spent about $300 that day (march 13th) only spent about $100 here. Merp. I'll be back but next time I'll be more firm in asking to be patient with me. I loved this place tho. The gelato I bought was so yummy and felt so amazing !! Great job at helping me pick the right strain guys!
Great knowledge about their products. Good prices and deals. Thank you to Steve who is very intuitive and helps me with what I need.
Friendly people, reasonably priced products
the staff here are awesome i think HAZE has the nicer in house flower in san jose. staff knows how to select the right eighths with the right amount of frost on it A plus work
The staff inside was great! Very helpful and friendly!