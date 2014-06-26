nikki103110 on April 5, 2017

I came in and it seemed like a pretty busy location. There was a wait and that usually means it's a good place. I checked in and only waited about ten minutes or so. There were about 3-4 guys ahead of me. It was my first time in. I kinda knew what I wanted since I looked on Leafly but when I went in the menu was completely different. And when they upsolf me what I wanted I sort of felt rushed and that's why the service I'm giving is two stars. I felt as if they didn't give a shit about helping me pick something else. I get it.. there are other people shopping.. but chill out dude. You just upsold me by $50 and I was STILL LOOKING . I liked what I saw and I was thinking about buying more but since I was sort of rushed out I went somewhere else that took their time with me. I spent about $300 that day (march 13th) only spent about $100 here. Merp. I'll be back but next time I'll be more firm in asking to be patient with me. I loved this place tho. The gelato I bought was so yummy and felt so amazing !! Great job at helping me pick the right strain guys!