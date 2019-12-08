404 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 43
Show All 13
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$75
All Products
Beyond - 3.5g Champagne Jack
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Champagne Kush
Strain
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Beyond - 3.5g Mendo Breath
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Mendo Breath
Strain
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Canndescent - 3.5g CHARGE
from Canndescent
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Sativa
Strain
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Cannndescent - 1g CALM
from Canndescent
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Indica
Strain
$201 g
In-store only
Cannndescent - 1g CHARGE
from Canndescent
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Sativa
Strain
$201 g
In-store only
Cannndescent - 1g CONNECT
from Canndescent
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$201 g
In-store only
Cannndescent - 1g CREATE
from Canndescent
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$201 g
In-store only
Cannndescent - 1g CRUISE
from Canndescent
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$201 g
In-store only
Cannndescent - 3.5g CONNECT
from Canndescent
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$453.5 g
In-store only
Cannndescent - 3.5g CREATE
from Canndescent
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Cannndescent - 3.5g CRUISE
from Canndescent
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Connected - 1g Biscotti
from Connected Cannabis Co.
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Gelato
Strain
$151 g
In-store only
Connected - 1g Dosilato
from Connected Cannabis Co.
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Gelato
Strain
$151 g
In-store only
Connected - 1g Gushers
from Connected Cannabis Co.
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Gushers
Strain
$151 g
In-store only
Connected - 3.5g - Animal Style
from Connected Cannabis Co.
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$65⅛ oz
In-store only
Connected - 3.5g - Fuelato
from Connected Cannabis Co.
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Gelato
Strain
$65⅛ oz
In-store only
Connected - 3.5g Biscotti
from Connected Cannabis Co.
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Gelato
Strain
$65⅛ oz
In-store only
Connected - 3.5g Dosilato
from Connected Cannabis Co.
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Gelato
Strain
$65⅛ oz
In-store only
Connected - 3.5g Gushers
from Connected Cannabis Co.
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Gushers
Strain
$65⅛ oz
In-store only
Good Flower - 3.5g Crockets Haze
from Good Flower
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Haze
Strain
$30⅛ oz
In-store only
Good Flower - 3.5g Lazy Lightning
from Good Flower
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Lazy Lightning
Strain
$30⅛ oz
In-store only
Inhalance - 3.5g Inhalance Kush
from Inhalence
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Inhaleance - 1g Sundae Driver
from Inhalence
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Sundae Driver
Strain
$151 g
In-store only
Inhalence - 1g Inhalence Kush
from Inhalence
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$151 g
In-store only
Inhalence - 1g Banana OG
from Inhalence
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Banana OG
Strain
$151 g
In-store only
Inhalence - 1g Guava Cake
from Inhalence
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Guava Cake
Strain
$151 g
In-store only
Inhalence - 1g Northern Lights
from Inhalence
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Northern Lights #5
Strain
$151 g
In-store only
Inhalence - 1g WIFI Cookies
from Inhalence
0%
THC
0%
CBD
White Fire OG
Strain
$151 g
In-store only
Inhalence - 1g XJ-13
from Inhalence
0%
THC
0%
CBD
XJ-13
Strain
$151 g
In-store only
Inhalence - 3.5g Banana OG
from Inhalence
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Banana OG
Strain
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Inhalence - 3.5g Guava Cake
from Inhalence
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Guava Cake
Strain
$40¼ oz
In-store only
Inhalence - 3.5g Northern Lights
from Inhalence
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Northern Lights #5
Strain
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Inhalence - 3.5g WiFi Cookies
from Inhalence
0%
THC
0%
CBD
White Fire OG
Strain
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Inhalence - 3.5g XJ13
from Inhalence
0%
THC
0%
CBD
XJ-13
Strain
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Kalifornia Krystle - Ice Lemonade
from Kalifornia Krystle
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Kalifornia Krystle - Lamb’s Breath
from Kalifornia Krystle
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Lamb's Bread
Strain
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Kalifornia Krystle - Lemon Head
from Kalifornia Krystle
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemonhead OG
Strain
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Kalifornia Krystle - White Buffalo
from Kalifornia Krystle
0%
THC
0%
CBD
White Buffalo
Strain
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Korova - 3.5g MAC One
from Korova Arizona
0%
THC
0%
CBD
MAC
Strain
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Korova - 3.5g Space Monkey
from Korova Arizona
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
12345 ... 11