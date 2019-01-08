Guy needs to sit in the office ang hire some one that knows how to deal with the public. I will not be returning there are better shops out there with better deals and the employees will help instead of hinder
First thoughts were that it was a bit cramped but walking in the store front is suprisingly spacious with a great array of buds, concentrates and edibles arranged in an easy viewing glass case. The budtenders are ridiculously helpful and extremely knowledgeable with all and any questions. Highly recommended.
This was the first dispensary I've ever been in. I'm so happy my first time was so special in that I was able to support a local business. I loved the atmosphere and the staff were knowledgeable and super friendly. You can tell that they are passionate and have a vision for this business. Despite the location being small, they have found a way to thrive. I'm definitely looking forward too seeing what the future holds for these guys. Keep it up!
First time visit to dispensary. Good selection, decent prices and a knowledgeable staff that helps direct you to the what you are looking for. I am so pleased to see this dispensary in Sonora. Now I no longer need to make a 2 hr round trip to San Andreas.