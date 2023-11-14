DISPENSARY
Hazy Moose Craft Cannabis
Welcome to Hazy Moose! Located in Howland, ME, we pride ourselves in serving medical cannabis patients with the best craft cannabis nature has to offer! About us Medical Cannabis Dispensary located in Howland, ME with an office in Monticello, ME. We grow and provide the highest quality craft cannabis at affordable prices to medical marijuana patients throughout Maine. First-Time Customers First-time patients receive 10% off their entire order! Specialties 10% off for all veterans and college students. As always, get a free pre-roll with every order! If you can't find a product or strain online, call for availability.
Leafly member since 2023
Followers: 5
22 Main Street, Howland, ME
License CGR23365|876811
ATMStorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discountMedical
Hours and Info (ET)
sunday
10am - 6pm
monday
10am - 6pm
tuesday
10am - 6pm
wednesday
10am - 6pm
thursday
10am - 6pm
friday
10am - 6pm
saturday
10am - 6pm
3 Reviews of Hazy Moose Craft Cannabis
3.7
Quality
3.7
Service
3.7
Atmosphere
November 14, 2023
June 17, 2023
June 16, 2023