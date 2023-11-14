I have been to the Hazy moose. Many, many times, Great people always have Very very Good place to go.!!! Their flower is always top shelf.!! And you can't beat the prices, their o.g- sour bubble is very very good.!!! Purple funk mountain, Blue nanna is super good.!!! oh can't forget the poison gushers, lol.!! There are so many different strains, please do yourself a favor and stop by the Hazy moose n see for yourself how great this place is.!!! Lots of edibles, vaping stuff too.!! And they have ice cream.!! Gummies.!! Highly recommend. Tigercat 2023. 04448