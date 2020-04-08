304 products
NEW PATIENT SPECIAL:
Valid 2/1/2020 – 1/1/2021
Buy One, Get One 50% Off, Mix & Match: 1/8th Flower All MPX Concentrates All Blissiva Select Edibles
Limit 1 Time Use Per Patient; Equal or Lesser Value; Cannot be Combined with any other Discounts/Specials.
All Products
Natures Heritage - Citron
from Nature's Heritage
20.37%
THC
0%
CBD
Citron
Strain
$40⅛ ounce
Curio - Blueberry Cookies
from Curio Wellness
19.23%
THC
0%
CBD
Blueberry Cookies
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
Harvest - Sour Diesel
from Harvest
20%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Diesel
Strain
$40⅛ ounce
Cherry Punch by Curio
from Curio Wellness
27%
THC
0%
CBD
Cherry Punch
Strain
$60⅛ ounce
Strane - Original Glue (f.k.a. GG4)
from Strane
24.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Original Glue
Strain
$60⅛ ounce
Curio - Cannatonic
from Curio Wellness
0.7%
THC
20.2%
CBD
Cannatonic
Strain
$40⅛ ounce
SunMed - ACDC
from SunMed Growers
0.8%
THC
19.7%
CBD
ACDC
Strain
$30⅛ ounce
Strane - Tally Mon
from Strane
18.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Tally Mon
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
Grassroots - Texas Shoreline (1g)
from Grassroots Cannabis
23.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Texas Shoreline
Strain
$161 gram
HMS - Blueberry Headband
from HMS Health LLC
16.23%
THC
0%
CBD
Blueberry Headband
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
HMS - Pineapple Kush Buds
from HMS Health LLC
24.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Pineapple Kush
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
HMS - Strawberry OG
from HMS Health LLC
25.12%
THC
0%
CBD
Strawberry OG
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
Curio - Golden Strawberry
from Curio Wellness
22.8%
THC
0.3%
CBD
Golden Strawberry
Strain
$60⅛ ounce
Vireo - Gorilla Girl
from Vireo Health
___
THC
0%
CBD
$60⅛ ounce
Evermore - Pink Lemonade
from Evermore Cannabis Company
23.74%
THC
0.13%
CBD
Pink Lemonade
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
Grassroots - Birthday Cake
from Grassroots Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
Strawberry Cookies by Evermore
from Evermore Cannabis Company
25.54%
THC
0%
CBD
Strawberry Cookies
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
HMS - Lucky Charms
from HMS Health LLC
15.47%
THC
0%
CBD
Lucky Charms
Strain
$40⅛ ounce
HMS - Dosidos
from HMS Health LLC
20.11%
THC
0%
CBD
Do-Si-Dos
Strain
$40⅛ ounce
Curio - Captain's Cake
from Curio Wellness
29.23%
THC
0%
CBD
Captain's Cake
Strain
$60⅛ ounce
OG Lime Killer by Curio
from Curio Wellness
32.7%
THC
0%
CBD
OG Lime Killer
Strain
$60⅛ ounce
Verano - G-Wagon
from verano
21.84%
THC
___
CBD
$60⅛ ounce
Strane - Magic Melon
from Strane
23.7%
THC
___
CBD
Verano - Cherry Gorilla
from verano
___
THC
___
CBD
$60⅛ ounce
Carolina by Curio
from Curio Wellness
30.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Carolina
Strain
$60⅛ ounce
Curio- Sour Lemon .5g Pre-Roll
from Curio Wellness
31.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Lemon
Strain
$8½ gram
Dogwalkers - Grape Stomper Big Dogs Pre-Roll
from Dogwalkers
26.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Grape Stomper
Strain
$151 gram
Grow West - Grape Stomper x The White
from Grow West Cannabis Company
___
THC
0%
CBD
$50⅛ ounce
Strane - Royal Wedding Cake
from Strane
25.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Royal Wedding Cake
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
Verano - Mag Landrace
from verano
20.76%
THC
0%
CBD
Mag Landrace
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
Lost Cause by Strane
from Strane
29.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Lost Cause
Strain
$60⅛ ounce
Memory Loss (8g HeavyBag) by Grow West
from Grow West Cannabis Company
19.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Memory Loss
Strain
$65¼ ounce
Curio - Wizard Punch
from Curio Wellness
26.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Wizard Punch
Strain
$60⅛ ounce
Curio - Dead Head OG
from Curio Wellness
19.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Deadhead OG
Strain
$60⅛ ounce
Strane - GS Juice
from Strane
18.9%
THC
0%
CBD
GS Juice
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
Green Crack by Verano
from verano
18.82%
THC
0%
CBD
Green Crack
Strain
$60⅛ ounce
Curio - Wedding Cake
from Curio Wellness
25.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Wedding Cake
Strain
$60⅛ ounce
Pink Lemon-Aid
from Strane
16.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Pink Lemon-Aid
Strain
$60⅛ ounce
Strane - Wounded Warriors Breath
from Strane
26.2%
THC
___
CBD
$50⅛ ounce
Verano - Gelato
from verano
23.92%
THC
0%
CBD
Gelato
Strain
$60⅛ ounce
