Now Open! Come join us for our Grand Opening event on Friday, September 16th from 4pm - 8pm. Stop in for BOGOs, giveaways, a live glass blowing event, free food, & much more! Health for Life is a state licensed dispensary dedicated to the health and well-being of our customers. From top quality products (such as edibles, flower and concentrates) to helpful and highly knowledgeable Customer Consultants, our goal is to provide an informative and unforgettable experience each and every visit. Expect an inviting and friendly atmosphere here at Health for Life and let us assist you with all your cannabis needs. Check out our deals page for new patient specials, daily deals and other discounts available. Ways to shop: • Visit us and shop with a patient consultant in the medicine room • Want to save time? Order ahead! Place an order for pick up through Leafly or by visiting our website • Call in your order for will-call Pickup and will-call orders: • As these methods are intended to be express options, if you need to change or add to your order you will be put in the regular queue. • All pickup and will-call orders are final to ensure we are able to fulfill orders in a timely manner. • All orders are built exactly to order; please add all items you would like included, even free items based on our deals. • All orders are available for pick up until close; orders will not be saved for the following day. Accepted forms of payment: • Cash • CanPay • Debit ($3.50 fee) • ATM on-site ($2 fee) • Please note tax is not included on menu pricing