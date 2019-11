savannaray on June 1, 2015

AWFUL!! Seriously felt like I was in danger going there... The buds had seeds, I don't even think they labeled the strains properly because I got completely different effects than what I should have. Their joints are cigarettes with a filter, I've never seen that before. The people who came in seemed like hard core drug addicts honestly. I had a man keep eyeing my purse. They didn't ask to see anyone's medical cards, even me being a first time customer. All I had to do was sign a form and show ID. The service was decent, considering an older couple who didn't know much about cannabis were the ones helping me. I won't be going back, this place is like the K Mart of dispensaries in Albuquerque. Don't waste your money or risk your safety going here!!