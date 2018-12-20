CannaJack_61
Always an enjoyable experience! Love Dani, she is so sweet, friendly and knowledgeable!! And she knows me and my preferences!!! Until my next visit...
4.9
10 reviews
Truly care about their patients and products. Top notch service all around!
Do they have the largest selection? Probably not. is the selection they have good? Absolutely. Prices are fair. Knowledgeable and friendly. Will continue to go back and highly recommend.
Never disappointed with product from here
Bartlesville best!! Great people and always great product.
I've been here maybe a little over 10 times total. I have no complaints. I always leave feeling like I was given a good deal by good people. Thank you!
Props to Honey Creek on this new batch!!!The King Louis 1:1 carts are 💯💣🔥!!! I would recommend them to anyone who is looking for fast discrete pain relief. The euphoric rush of instantaneous pain relief is exactly what I look for in a 1:1 concentrate. A couple puffs off this and backbreaking work seems like a walk in the park.
What a great little shop. The personal service and the quality of the product is top-notch. This is definitely my go-to place. If you haven't been to Healthy Hemptations, take the time out to visit.
Ok normally this is for Justin shop but to day its not he someone working there that is the reason behind the bannner number 3 and the black widow i am here to tell you that youg man can put out some good.flower hydro is a taste to.get use to but far as the way he done his flowers it is outstanding yes i like.the widow better then the banner but all.and.all he done a wonderful job and if i keep having trouble gettin them started via hydro i going to get u to help me with pay ofcorse take care see in soon man mine coming along nicely just not as fast as yalls
Very friendly staff. Flower isn’t of the best quality though.