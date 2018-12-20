Geobud420 on July 16, 2019

Ok normally this is for Justin shop but to day its not he someone working there that is the reason behind the bannner number 3 and the black widow i am here to tell you that youg man can put out some good.flower hydro is a taste to.get use to but far as the way he done his flowers it is outstanding yes i like.the widow better then the banner but all.and.all he done a wonderful job and if i keep having trouble gettin them started via hydro i going to get u to help me with pay ofcorse take care see in soon man mine coming along nicely just not as fast as yalls