john and tee are coolest budtenders in tulsa area
We appreciate you at Hemp Cannabis!! See you soon
went in 10 minutes before they closed & it was my first visit so I received 10% off. The staff was very friendly & welcoming from my first step in the door. ROWLAND, my amazing budtender, worked with my budget & even though I didn’t have quite enough money to get my medicine, he made up the 3$+ difference to be sure I didn’t leave empty handed. I will DEFINITELY be back. They have a huge selection of everything you want/need. Great flower selection & they even have some discount flower that’s pretty good :) I’ll be back to give ROWLAND a fat tip, regardless :)
Rowland is one of my favs!! He definitely makes sure his customers are taken care of. We strive for nothing but the best here at Hemp.
Very friendly staff and great selection. Will be back!
We thank you for the positive vibes! See you soon!
Great selection. Great prices. Daily deals for every day of the week, and a strain of the day for 10 dollars a g can't beat that. Also Jay knows his stuff and will help you with all your cannabis needs. Keep up the good work guys.
Daily deals keep you all coming back and we love it! We now offer the full bottom shelf for $10g
I prefer to have my labels straight and flat, and have the strain written. Pharmaceutical elegance is very important for word of mouth advertising.
Very helpful & friendly. Great location. Excellent variety & quality. Will definitely be back.
all of the budtenders are very knowledgable and they always have a great selection of flower.
Does have a larger selection of cannabis! The issues I have is $10 one day next morning $17 a gram? Too many people in dispensary side and behind the counter. No security armed or other wise. Yeah good area, but they need a armed security that check's you into dispensary. And no more than four at a time. This review is for the owner and customer. It's a great shop etdabels chocolate cookies etc. Just how I see it.
It’s a great location! Found what I was looking for and it’s my new favorite.
I went in and felt very welcome...they are chill people all around great customer service