dAnkPrincess024 on October 3, 2019

went in 10 minutes before they closed & it was my first visit so I received 10% off. The staff was very friendly & welcoming from my first step in the door. ROWLAND, my amazing budtender, worked with my budget & even though I didn’t have quite enough money to get my medicine, he made up the 3$+ difference to be sure I didn’t leave empty handed. I will DEFINITELY be back. They have a huge selection of everything you want/need. Great flower selection & they even have some discount flower that’s pretty good :) I’ll be back to give ROWLAND a fat tip, regardless :)