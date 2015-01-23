Kevesmith on September 13, 2019

I absolutely ADORE this service!!! I’ve had to kiss a lot of frogs to find the one but I finally found the knight in shining armor! Herb is incredibly professional and speedy while still remaining friendly and relatable. I have never had an issue with delivery times or poor quality of products. One thing that is also great about them is how DISCREET they are. Some companies park in the middle of the street and have you come out and hold up traffic and pick up a bright blue bag for the whole world to see. Speaking of packaging - shouts out to these guys for having conscious, recyclable packaging. The industry.can be so wasteful, so to see a company that is being eco-friendly with packaging means the world!