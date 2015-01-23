Leafgirl20
I ordered from Herb as a first time customer. The package came nicely made with goodies and a great message. I am happy to be a customer of a company that gives back!
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
5.0
10 reviews
I ordered from Herb as a first time customer. The package came nicely made with goodies and a great message. I am happy to be a customer of a company that gives back!
I love Herb delivery! They always carry all of the flower and edibles that I want, and their delivery reps are always so nice and friendly. Will continue to order here for SURE.
Wonderful service. Always quick and professional. Love this place. Great bud, of course! Thanks, HERB delivery, you're amazing! Alex James
My favorite delivery service! Their menu is great & drivers are always super friendly. I love how quick they are & quality of product is always good.
Absolutely love this place! Amazing service! Amazing products! One stop shop for everything you need!
I used this company for flower delivery a few days back!! They were not only very professional and expediently, but very friendly as well. I totally recommend this company to anyone who is in need for a quick drop off!
I absolutely ADORE this service!!! I’ve had to kiss a lot of frogs to find the one but I finally found the knight in shining armor! Herb is incredibly professional and speedy while still remaining friendly and relatable. I have never had an issue with delivery times or poor quality of products. One thing that is also great about them is how DISCREET they are. Some companies park in the middle of the street and have you come out and hold up traffic and pick up a bright blue bag for the whole world to see. Speaking of packaging - shouts out to these guys for having conscious, recyclable packaging. The industry.can be so wasteful, so to see a company that is being eco-friendly with packaging means the world!
Herb was a very friendly and convenient way to get a delivery. Friend and knowledgeable staff and very fast services. No regrets with this one! Totally recommend!
Used Herb Delivery before. They are quick delivery and great product.
Fast delivery and nice people. I spoke to someone before I got my delivery and they couldn't have been more helpful. All the products I've gotten - many of which I couldn't find anywhere else near me - were top notch!