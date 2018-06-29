Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
Están siempre stocked con flores lindas y el sistema de recompensas es duro!
TheBLUEMagician
on July 17, 2019
First visit was a cool experience, the budtender was very knowledgeable and gave great recommendations. Got White Ghost OG & Bangi Haze. Enjoying Bangi now, it's an earthy and citric aroma strain that hits quickly and although is a mood uplifing sativa, it also improve any body tensions you may have. I recommend this dispensary to any medical tourist as local as well, they carry varieties not common in US dispensaries. My only observation is that the atmosphere feels like another generic all-white clinical feel dispensary, they would benefit to docorate and paint to a more welcoming atmosphere with its own personality.
Rayhoyo
on June 18, 2019
They’re super nice. Awesome service and good prices. Tratan super bien al paciente, son muy eficientes, tienen gran variedad de flores y precios bastantes competitivos.
Jqgoldo
on April 15, 2019
Recomendado 💯‰
Parking✅
Servicio✅
Gran variedad de flores ✅
Buenas ofertas ✅
Buen ambiente ✅
Dese la oportunidad de visitar a los muchachos no se arrepentirá!
On my top 3 favorites dispensary!
nncordero
on March 21, 2019
Great dispensary, self parking and valet parking available. Very friendly and knowledgeable staff. The dispensary with most variety of products I’ve seen. Loved the tea station at the lobby. Definitely recommend!!!