TheBLUEMagician on July 17, 2019

First visit was a cool experience, the budtender was very knowledgeable and gave great recommendations. Got White Ghost OG & Bangi Haze. Enjoying Bangi now, it's an earthy and citric aroma strain that hits quickly and although is a mood uplifing sativa, it also improve any body tensions you may have. I recommend this dispensary to any medical tourist as local as well, they carry varieties not common in US dispensaries. My only observation is that the atmosphere feels like another generic all-white clinical feel dispensary, they would benefit to docorate and paint to a more welcoming atmosphere with its own personality.