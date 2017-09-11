Kthot
First visit here was a great experience. The workers were very friendly and helpful. It is a really convenient dispensary with good products and prices. Definitely will recommend to others.
Love coming here. The staff is nice and knowledgeable. One of my favorite dispensaries in the area
Convenient location and great staff. The customer service was awesome and I love the quality of the products
Katrina is amazing!! Was so supportive and very helpful and so patient. If you go she is a go to the entire team is so knowledgeable and kind bless up lots of love!!
Easy to find from metro and the staff is friendly and helpful. Nice selection as well
If you visit, I hope you are fortunate enough to be helped by Adina. She is phenomenal! I felt at ease after hearing her expertise.
Well lit, friendly budtenders and good prices.
Fantastic
Well thank you! Glad you enjoyed. Be well!
I love this place! My favorite dispensary I’ve been to so far in the ways of product and customer service. Katrina was so helpful & the sale prices were great.
Katrina is great, she really knows her stuff. Thank you and we are very happy that you enjoyed your experience. Be well!
This location is amazing! I love the fact this dispensary is woman owned. The staff here are extremely pleasant. The atmosphere is so beautiful the only thing missing is the bond fire and a cypher
We will have to discuss the bond fire and cypher internally and get back to you ;-) But we are very happy that you are enjoying your experiences with us and hope to keep it that way. Be well!