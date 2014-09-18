DoubleDuhRic
Occasionally very busy but the best selection in town!
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.5
10 reviews
Occasionally very busy but the best selection in town!
Very impressed with the shop. Chris was very knowledgeable and helpful. Glad I took the time to visit. 😎
Great place and wonderful staff!
Visiting from out of state, this was my first time at this store & my first of three stores I visited. I witnessed several locals going in so I gave it a try. What I didn't like about the store was the flowers was in large jars down on the floor, you make a selection from a chart based on quality & the budtender would bring the large jar up to look at. Since I do not know about all of the different strains & characteristics, I like to look at the buds, the name & make a choice. My budtender didn't know anything, must have been his first day on the job. He could not explain the characteristics of the different flowers except using the chart to point out which one would cost more. I was looking for up to an ounce, and they didn't offer any deals. I did buy some flower just to have some for use, but I found other stores with much better & knowledgeable staff.
I go here every time I'm in the Frisco area which happens to be often. My initial visit 6 months ago had me amazed at the time the budtender took and the patience with which she displayed. The last time on 7/15/18 was far different. They seemed unconcerned and even bothered by our presence (I was in line with several other people) Not a great vibe. The truth is, I'll still come back because of their price and selection on their bud. It's pretty great. I'm a big boy, I know what I'm looking for and need very little hand holding. However, if you're new and have lots of questions....good luck! Also, their concentrate and edible selection is very generous. I purchased flower - Strawberry Cough, LA Confidential and Jack Herer. It was all reasonably priced and I found it to be quality bud.
Deli stlye weight for dollars is nice... Great selection and awesome decor. Definitely be back, everyone should check it out.
Great quality and selection, helpful staff. Thanks!
Great service
Awesome bud and the staff was super knowledgeable and helpful
Great selection. A little pricey but worth it.