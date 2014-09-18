golfnut27 on September 2, 2018

Visiting from out of state, this was my first time at this store & my first of three stores I visited. I witnessed several locals going in so I gave it a try. What I didn't like about the store was the flowers was in large jars down on the floor, you make a selection from a chart based on quality & the budtender would bring the large jar up to look at. Since I do not know about all of the different strains & characteristics, I like to look at the buds, the name & make a choice. My budtender didn't know anything, must have been his first day on the job. He could not explain the characteristics of the different flowers except using the chart to point out which one would cost more. I was looking for up to an ounce, and they didn't offer any deals. I did buy some flower just to have some for use, but I found other stores with much better & knowledgeable staff.