Yeti 22.12%THC (Indoor) - Skunk Valley Farms
from Unknown Brand
22.12%
THC
0%
CBD
Yeti OG
Strain
$51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
The Doctor 26.61%
from Geek Farms
26.61%
THC
0%
CBD
The Doctor
Strain
$111 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Super Glue 25.33%THC (Indoor)
from Pistil Point Premium Cannabis
25.33%
THC
0%
CBD
$61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Sm@rties 22.3%THC
from Dr. Jolly's
22.3%
THC
0%
CBD
$111 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
*****ALL PRICES BEFORE TAX*****
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Alpha Blue 24.29%THC (Indoor)
from Mother Magnolia Medicinals
24.29%
THC
0%
CBD
Alpha Blue
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Amnesia Haze | 15.91%THC
from ITEM 9
15.91%
THC
0.12%
CBD
Amnesia Haze
Strain
$2.51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Animal Cookies | 23.54%THC
from Sugar Tree Farm
27.55%
THC
0%
CBD
Animal Cookies
Strain
$41 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Ape Cheese 20.6%THC
from Millerville Farms
20.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Grape Ape
Strain
$3.51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Apple blossom | 4.18%THC 12.7%CBD
from East Fork Cultivars
4.18%
THC
12.7%
CBD
$61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Black diamond OG | 22.77%
from Unknown Brand
22.77%
THC
0%
CBD
Black Diamond
Strain
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Blackberry 23.61%THC (INDOOR) - F&J Farms
from Unknown Brand
23.61%
THC
0%
CBD
Blackberry
Strain
$71 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Blue Dragon |23.59%THC
from Unknown Brand
23.59%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Dragon
Strain
$71 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Blue Dream 24.21%THC
from Unknown Brand
24.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$71 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Blue Shark 5.93%THC 10.9%CBD
from East Fork Cultivars
5.93%
THC
10.9%
CBD
CBD Blue Shark
Strain
$61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Blueberry Kush 16.69%THC (INDOOR)
from The Sweet Life
16.69%
THC
0%
CBD
Blueberry Kush
Strain
$61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Bubba Dawg | 19.22%THC
from Unknown Brand
19.22%
THC
0%
CBD
$71 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Bubble Gum 23.85%THC (INDOOR)
from KGB FARMS
23.85%
THC
0%
CBD
Bubble Gum
Strain
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Bubble Mint | 21.1%THC
from Unknown Brand
21.1%
THC
0%
CBD
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Caramel Cheescake 29.7%THC (Indoor)
from Mother Magnolia Medicinals
29.7%
THC
0%
CBD
$111 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Cascade Chronic 20.74%THC (Sungrown)
from Moto Perpetuo Farm
20.74%
THC
0%
CBD
$2.51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Cherry Vanilla Cookies | 23.86% THC
from Unknown Brand
23.86%
THC
0%
CBD
Cherry Vanilla Cookies
Strain
$7.51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Chocolate Hashberry | 24.59%THC ~ Rogue's Lair Farm
from Unknown Brand
24.59%
THC
0%
CBD
Chocolate Hashberry
Strain
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Chocolope 28.8%THC
from Millerville Farms
28.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Chocolope
Strain
$3.51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Cindy 99 17.11%THC
from Unknown Brand
17.11%
THC
0%
CBD
Cinderella 99
Strain
$31 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Critical mass | 9.19%THC 13.7%CBD
from Unknown Brand
9.19%
THC
13.7%
CBD
Critical Mass
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Crooked River Blues 25.75%THC 0.09%CBD (Indoor) - Geek Farms
from Geek Farms
25.75%
THC
0.09%
CBD
$111 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Dogwalker 23.98%THC
from The Sweet Life
23.98%
THC
0%
CBD
Dogwalker OG
Strain
$7.51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Double Dream 31.58% (Indoor)
from Pistil Point Premium Cannabis
31.58%
THC
0%
CBD
Double Dream
Strain
$111 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Dragon Candy 30.69% (Indoor) - Green Dragon Gardens
from Unknown Brand
30.69%
THC
0%
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Dragon Glue | 24.1%THC
from Unknown Brand
24.1%
THC
0%
CBD
$91 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Exodus Cheese | 19.87%THC
from Unknown Brand
19.87%
THC
0%
CBD
$3.51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Fire OG | 23.68%THC
from Unknown Brand
23.68%
THC
0%
CBD
Fire OG
Strain
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Forum Cut GSC | 21.74%THC
from Unknown Brand
21.74%
THC
0%
CBD
Forum Cut Cookies
Strain
$41 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
GMO Cookies 30.9%THC - Cold Frame Farms
from Cold Frame Farms
30.9%
THC
0%
CBD
GMO Cookies
Strain
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Golden Haze 19.9%THC - Pruf Cultivar
from Unknown Brand
19.9%
THC
0%
CBD
$61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Golden OG 10.43%THC (Sungrown)
from Phantom Farms
10.43%
THC
0%
CBD
$31 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Grape Krush | 23.2%THC
from Unknown Brand
23.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Grape Krush
Strain
$61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Grapefruit Juice 25.01%THC (SUNGROWN) Urban Pharms
from Urban Pharms
25.01%
THC
0%
CBD
$51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Green Lantern 16.15%THC (Sungrown)
from Unknown Brand
16.15%
THC
0%
CBD
Green Lantern
Strain
$3.51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
