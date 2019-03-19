Souli814u on September 20, 2019

I was going into the Reedsport location on every payday and buying everything I would need for the 2 week period so I could budget myself for every pay period. Last payday I went in and bought EVERY wedding cake Bhomb Chelly's cartridge in the store. It was was now 3 days before I was to be paid again when I opened my last cartridge and it leaked out of the top of the cartridge. I went into the shop and showed the manager and he asked me when I purchased it (couldn't lie because I bought them all and they did not have new ones back in the shop yet) so I said two weeks and tried to eplain I had just opened it because I buy for 2 weeks every time I get paid. He told me sorry I can only return it after 3 days and sent me out the door. I left saying "I got you on your quality" and walked out. I have not purchased cartridges from you again and now Drive downtown to make purchases when your store is a block away from my house. I even have pictures of the cartridge in it's package with all the dab now leaked out of the top of the cartridge along with still having the cartridge. The Manager seriously tried to tell me it was reclaim in the top of a dab cartridge. That doesn't happen! No such thing as reclaim in dab pens, sorry guys! I would more than happy to bring the cartridge and package back in that are now completely covered in dab, pics are also available.