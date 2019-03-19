Iloveoregon541
I've been shopping here for months. But I will not shop here anymore. Any business that has FOX NEWS on in the lobby will lose my business in a heart beat.
3.7
8 reviews
Pretty good prices, good selection and friendly staff but they insist on playing Fox News on the TV despite asking many times to change it. That's the kind of stuff I use weed to get away from. Sorry guys, that's a no go for me. Guess I'm moving down the road.
Walking into the store it gave off a doctor's office feel. I asked if they gave discounts to vets and they said yes. I proceeded with my shopping and at the very end when cashing out I asked for the discount and they said no. I had bought sale items and no it's not eligible. you guys should have said that in the beginning. I was also unimpressed with the products and pricing. Don't think I'll be returning.
I was going into the Reedsport location on every payday and buying everything I would need for the 2 week period so I could budget myself for every pay period. Last payday I went in and bought EVERY wedding cake Bhomb Chelly's cartridge in the store. It was was now 3 days before I was to be paid again when I opened my last cartridge and it leaked out of the top of the cartridge. I went into the shop and showed the manager and he asked me when I purchased it (couldn't lie because I bought them all and they did not have new ones back in the shop yet) so I said two weeks and tried to eplain I had just opened it because I buy for 2 weeks every time I get paid. He told me sorry I can only return it after 3 days and sent me out the door. I left saying "I got you on your quality" and walked out. I have not purchased cartridges from you again and now Drive downtown to make purchases when your store is a block away from my house. I even have pictures of the cartridge in it's package with all the dab now leaked out of the top of the cartridge along with still having the cartridge. The Manager seriously tried to tell me it was reclaim in the top of a dab cartridge. That doesn't happen! No such thing as reclaim in dab pens, sorry guys! I would more than happy to bring the cartridge and package back in that are now completely covered in dab, pics are also available.
Staff informed me website prices are for medical, recreational prices higher.
great place, wonderful deals and service. hopefully a coffee house soon also!
Stopped in here as we were passing through on our way to Florence and I was blown away by the prices. Definitely has the best prices I've ever seen for top-quality weed. The customer service is over the top. There's only one place for me from now on. Herbal choices cannabis.
So refreshing to finally have a quality dispensary in town. Great products and prices with so many options. Thank you Herbal Choices.