kamanda935 on August 21, 2019

I would give this club negative stars if I could. They advertised prices online and did not honor those prices. Total false advertising. They were also very rude and had horrible customer service. the manager and the owner belittled me and were very disrespectful and plain rude, giving dirty looks and rude comments. The owner yelled at me and was very aggressive. I will NEVER go back to this club again. I will also be telling all of my friends to avoid this horrible place.