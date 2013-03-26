pandas143
went in to pick up my ounce of Top Shelf purple lemom today and ended up leaving with a couple pen cartridges as well.Cookies and cream before bed. pineapple express for work,and the bubbleberry.... is the best!!!!
4.8
10 reviews
My all time favorite store! Always great prices for great products! Awsome staff too 😊
Great store
I won't go anywhere else. These guys are super helpful, they get to know you, remember what you like and make good recommendations based on that.
the best prices, product, people. what more can you ask for. go and be amazed.
Store is right on the highway, it’s a little difficult to get in and out of the parking lot, but the Service and Atmosphere make up for all that. I haven’t smoked since I was 18, now 43 with a drawer full of NSAIDs. Decided to try and manage my chronic pain another way without destroying my Liver. Thanks you guys are the best!!!
These guys are great! Every time I come in they make us feel at home. Super knowledgeable staff. And a great dog too!
I just left this place about 40 minutes ago. I had some of the recommended CBD for my PTSD and man I feel amazing. They were knowledgeable, nice, and outgoing. This is my new home shop. I recommend them to anyone looking for a true full service shop.
This is my "go to" shop for quality, selection, price and amazing staff.
was there on saturday shatterday. the girl turned me on to a new dab supplier , and it was awesome. very close to home .. and all the staff rox !!!!!