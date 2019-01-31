Rob26
great service and friendly staff. was my first visit and they had what I was looking for. will be returning in the future!
5.0
10 reviews
The White Mousse PreRoll pack was a major bummer, but that was WM’s fault not Herbal House. I’ll just stick to the hand made prerolls they always have.
Always great service and choices! Some of the best prices in Norman too!! I visit way too much lol
Garrett and rylie are super awesome and helpful
I'll let them know! Thanks for the review
This place will be getting a lot of my hard earned money. Great product. High quality potency like it should be. They carry some of the best pre rolls in the metro area in my opinion.
Thanks for taking the time to leave us this review. We're glad you liked our products, and we're especially glad you liked our Pre-Rolls so much! We hope to see you again soon
The inside of this place is very nice. The bud is better. Pricing is very competitive. Worth a visit for anyone reading this. I will be back
Thanks for the glowing review! We appreciate your patronage. We look forward to seeing you again very soon.
Not only where my eye entertained from the moment I drove into the parking lot but it continued into the dispensary. A Patient advocate dispensary,centered around customer service and being knowledge not only about product but about the Medical side Cannabis with a touch of personal experience to share. All around a comfortable and enjoyable experience. Go 👀 for yourself!
Thanks for stopping by! We're glad you liked the store. Let us know if there's anything you'd like to see from us in the future.
Great looking place, good staff, and products. Have not been disappointed yet... I love how late they open, but i do wish they would open at 8am like Vertica's.Keep up the wonderful work.. will recommend to people for sure.. Thx💖
Thanks for taking the time and leaving us this review! We really appreciate it. We'll take into consideration what you said about our hours. Nothing is set in stone yet!
Quality
Thanks Twayne! We appreciate your feedback. Come see us again soon!
not bad only 5-7 min. from my house
Thanks for stopping by! We'd love to see you again soon. We offer 20% off to returning (2nd time) patients as well as daily specials every day of the week.