I’ve been here twice since they opened, and both experiences were fantastic. Everyone was super friendly, patient, and knowledgeable…including on opening day. Staff made great suggestions and were helpful in getting you the most for your money. Product has been very good, though the pre-rolls I got seemed to lack any good flavors. But they did pack a punch. Flower has been excellent, but if you’re used to buying on the rez, you’ll have some sticker shock with the prices. A great place to stop, but if you’re a regular user it will probably be a once in a while visit.