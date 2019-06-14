Dabnyhightower on October 6, 2019

I fancy myself somewhat of a dispensary tour guide. I like to travel and try new ones but at home this is my place. they are very warm and welcoming here. my 1st obvious reason I love them is the selection. unmatched locally and honestly is competitive with some dispensary chains such as the treehouse. the 2nd reason I love this place is the out the door price. it's very convenient! they also have rotating specials for $12 a gram out the door. every flower is top shelf and $15 a g out the door. fine selection of vape pen cartridges, and they have ice cream!!! yes it's medicated! very friendly and knowledgeable staff