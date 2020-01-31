Ardmore-budluv on February 25, 2020

So when I came in it was nice and clean looking place but after meeting with the lady who didn’t know any type of the medicinal purposes of the bud i still decided to give it a try and what she recommended was her best was very dry and harsh that was the complete opposite of what I asked for. I asked for a sativa and after looking it up it was an indica. I would not go back here ever again.