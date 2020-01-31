Kjbpierce
friendly and nicely setup
4.3
10 reviews
We have had a blast today helping with the grand opening. ... Come get your herbs today at herbal radiance
Herbal radiance has became my favorite dispensary. They have great quality buds, great customer service and an awesome atmosphere. Highly recommend them!
Absolutely my favorite the owner is amazing always friendly!!
Beautiful store owner! Great atmosphere, very knowledgeable and helpful. Recommend 1000%
Great place with friendly and helpful staff! Highly recommend!
So when I came in it was nice and clean looking place but after meeting with the lady who didn’t know any type of the medicinal purposes of the bud i still decided to give it a try and what she recommended was her best was very dry and harsh that was the complete opposite of what I asked for. I asked for a sativa and after looking it up it was an indica. I would not go back here ever again.
We are sorry you had such a bad experience . Which budtender helped you ? I’d like to review our cameras of this interaction and make sure we get it taken care of! There are only 3 women who work there so it shouldn’t be hard to narrow down thanks ! Also, we let every customer every single transaction see our product. We even give them the options to put gloves on and feel the quality of our product before they buy. We also inform every customer that if you buy something that isn’t 100% to your satisfaction we will ALWAYS take care of our customers and make it right. I am the owner and this is the first I’m hearing of this.
Super nice place very clean staff was super friendly. The prices were very good got a quarter of orange crush it tastes great will be back
Very professional and the store is exceptionally nice and clean.
great place cant wait until they are fully stocked quality for great price!