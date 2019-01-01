Upcoming Event:Patient Appreciation Day on every 1st Tuesday. Enjoy 10% OFF the entire store ALL day !! There will be FREE food & drinks in the afternoon. We will also have a variety of vendors at the event. The vendors specials are only valid while the vendor is in store. Every Friday is vendor Friday tons of specials, deals, and knowledge !! *Vendors may cancel, due to unforeseen circumstances*
Moxie - Buy any product (except dart pods), get a $2 Moxie pre-roll Korova - Buy any Gelato 1/8, get a Korova joint for $2 Kpen - Buy one get one for $5 Summit Boys - Buy a cartridge, get a half gram of Apex wax
Early Bird: 7am-9am 10% OFF entire store Monday: $2 OFF Joints Tuesday: $2 OFF any gram of flower Wednesday: $5 OFF one of two 1/8's (Excludes Shake) Thursday: $5 OFF any concentrate/vape Friday: $2 OFF Joints Saturday: $5 OFF one of two 1/8's (Excludes Shake) Sunday: $5 OFF concentrate/vape