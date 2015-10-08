Hippiedani0922
Best flavored flower in town by far. Great prices and the best customer service! You have to come try this flower. It’s a hidden gem for sure!
Very classy entrance. After passing clearance you are escorted to the display room which is beautiful and very organized. The staff was very friendly with a comfortable approach. I've been there twice now, and the 2nd time I just did my order online and received a text telling my order was ready within 15 minutes!
April was amazing!!!! I can't wait to go back! Very knowledgeable and friendly she really took time to explain things and let me ask questions and breezed through what I was comfortable with. Highly recommend!
kinda far from me, but I like the drive 😎
I have been to many dispensaries and this is hands down one of my new favorites 🔥🔥❤❤
Staff is amazing, very knowledgeable about what products would work best for me. Very patient and answered all of my questions. I like that they have a huge variety to choose from. Thank you so much Herbal Remedies for taking care of me.
I LOVE this dispensary, the staff is always so helpful and they have a huge selection, they always have what I need. :)
I always love coming into this shop. Super friendly and knowledgable Budtenders and their product has never disappointed. Everytime I leave it's with a smile on my face. 5 STARS!
Very condescending employees and owner, very fake and manipulative. Act like they know more than they do, push strains to get through inventory rather than customer's personal needs. Intolerant of spending time with customers, just want to move on to the next one.
I think this dispensary is okay but it is expensive. the location is convenient and i think they have a nice selection. everything I’ve tried has been really good and there is always new stuff to try too. the budtenders seem to be well trained and are all really nice and helpful. good customer service but they do seem to have a lot of turnover…its kinda weird. I miss the original manager he was the best. my biggest complaint is the prices. they sometimes have special discounts and freebies that really help but most of the time it seems like they just discount stuff that nobody wants or is about to expire. I really like this dispensary but i think it could be better.