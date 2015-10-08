cubbies23 on April 4, 2018

I think this dispensary is okay but it is expensive. the location is convenient and i think they have a nice selection. everything I’ve tried has been really good and there is always new stuff to try too. the budtenders seem to be well trained and are all really nice and helpful. good customer service but they do seem to have a lot of turnover…its kinda weird. I miss the original manager he was the best. my biggest complaint is the prices. they sometimes have special discounts and freebies that really help but most of the time it seems like they just discount stuff that nobody wants or is about to expire. I really like this dispensary but i think it could be better.