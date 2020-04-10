295 products
**HASH ROSIN SUNDAY!!!!!!!!!!! ALL HASH ROSIN 25% OFF ALL DAY EVERY SUNDAY**
**COME DOWN TO HERBAL REMEDIES SOUTH TO GET 25% OFF ALL HASH ROSIN~ FROM HAPPY CABBAGE, BO NOSE KNOWS, LEFT COAST FARMS AND ARCHIVE**
All Products
REC | Geek Glue by Geek Farms (Taxes Included)
from Geek Farms
21.42%
THC
0%
CBD
Original Glue
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
REC | Chem I-95 by Nelson (Taxes Included)
from Nelson And Company Organics
24.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Chem I-95
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
REC | Sour Tangie by Halo (Taxes Included)
from Halo
23.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Tangie
Strain
$61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
REC | Strawberry Trainwreck by Sunlight Ridge (Taxes Included)
from Sunlight Ridge
14.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Strawberry Trainwreck
Strain
$71 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
REC | Crystal Cookies by High Noon (Taxes Included)
from High Noon Cultivation Co.
28.27%
THC
0%
CBD
Crystal Cookies
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
REC | Pineapple Cookies by High Noon (Taxes Included)
from High Noon Cultivation Co.
24.34%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Pineapple Cookies
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
REC | G.S.C. by Left Coast Farms (Taxes Included)
from Left Coast Farms
24.85%
THC
0%
CBD
GSC
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
REC | Chili Sticky by Halo Farms (Taxes Included)
from Halo Farms
12.6%
THC
12%
CBD
Chili Sticky
Strain
$61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
REC | Dream Lotus by Halo Farms (Taxes Included)
from Halo Farms
21%
THC
0%
CBD
Dream Lotus
Strain
$61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
REC | Blue Magoo by Halo Farms (Taxes Included)
from Halo Farms
23.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Magoo
Strain
$61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
REC | Hazmat OG by Evans Creek Farms (Taxes Included)
from Evans Creek Farms
26.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Hazmat OG
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
REC | Garlic Mints by Dutch Valley (Taxes Included)
from Dutch Valley Farms
29.95%
THC
0%
CBD
Garlic Mints
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
REC | Urban Mosa by Urban Canna (Taxes Included)
from Urban Canna
26.79%
THC
0%
CBD
Urban Mosa
Strain
$71 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
REC | Chem Cookies by Geek Farms (Taxes Included)
from Geek Farms
22.87%
THC
0%
CBD
Chem Cookies
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
REC | Chem De-La-Chem by Nelson
from Nelson And Company Organics
28.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Chem De-La-Chem
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
REC | Corazon/ACDC by Yerba Buena (Taxes Included)
from Yerba Buena
0.76%
THC
17.94%
CBD
ACDC
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
REC | Chem Sour Diesel by Wykanush Valley (Taxes Included)
from Wykanush Valley
27.04%
THC
0%
CBD
Chem Sour Diesel
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
REC | G.S.C. by Halo Farms (Taxes Included)
from Halo Farms
22.5%
THC
0%
CBD
$61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
REC | Venom OG by Urban Canna (Taxes Included)
from Urban Canna
21.76%
THC
0%
CBD
Venom OG
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
REC | Banana Split by Urban Canna (Taxes Included)
from Urban Canna
26.75%
THC
0%
CBD
Banana Split
Strain
$71 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
REC |Chiesel by Garden First Cannabis (Taxes Included)
from Garden First Cannabis
31.93%
THC
0%
CBD
Chiesel
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
REC | Llama By Deep Creek Gardens (Taxes Included)
from Deep Creek Gardens
34.12%
THC
0%
CBD
LLama
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
REC | Triple Chocolate Chip (Taxes Included)
from High Noon Cultivation Co.
33.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Triple Chocolate Chip
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
REC | Gelato by Million Elephants (Taxes Included)
from Million Elephants
33.67%
THC
0%
CBD
Gelato
Strain
$61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
REC | Jungle Cake by Million Elephants (Taxes Included)
from Million Elephants
32.92%
THC
0%
CBD
Jungle Cake
Strain
$61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
REC | CBD Kush by Yerba Buena (Taxes Included)
from Yerba Buena
12.42%
THC
16.88%
CBD
CBD Kush
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
REC | Golden Goat by Garden First Cannabis
from Garden First Cannabis
32.31%
THC
0%
CBD
Golden Goat
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
REC | Dream Queen by Sunlight Ridge (Taxes Included)
from Sunlight Ridge
17.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Dream Queen
Strain
$71 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
REC | Lemon Cane by Archive (Taxes Included)
from Archive Portland
25.7%
THC
0%
CBD
lemon cane
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
REC | Secret Mints #9 by Eugreen (Taxes Included)
from Eugreen
29.19%
THC
0%
CBD
Secret Mints #9
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
REC | Donny Burger #8 by Eugreen (Taxes Included)
from Eugreen Farms
25.85%
THC
0%
CBD
donny burger
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
REC | Juicy Fruit by Halo Farms (Taxes Included)
from Halo Farms
24%
THC
0%
CBD
Juicy Fruit
Strain
$61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
REC | FUNK EXTRACTS: Blueberry Cookies - Gems n Juice - (Taxes Included)
from Funk Extracts
78%
THC
0%
CBD
Blueberry Cookies
Strain
$501 g
In-store only
REC | FUNK EXTRACTS: SFV OG - Terp Shuggah (Taxes Included)
from Funk Extracts
63.58%
THC
0.21%
CBD
SFV OG
Strain
$241 g
In-store only
REC | VIOLA: Key Lime Delight - 1g Live Resin (Taxes Included)
from Viola
60.75%
THC
0%
CBD
Key Lime Delight
Strain
$251 g
In-store only
REC | VIOLA: Mandarin Dreams - 1g Live Resin (Taxes Included)
from Viola
74.45%
THC
0.71%
CBD
Mandarin Dreams
Strain
$251 g
In-store only
REC | VIOLA: Clementine 2.0 - 1g Live Resin (Taxes Included)
from Viola
65.35%
THC
0.67%
CBD
Clementine 2.0
Strain
$251 g
In-store only
REC | VIOLA: Cookies Magoo - 1g Live Resin (Taxes Included)
from Viola
71.4%
THC
0.27%
CBD
Cookies Magoo
Strain
REC | VIOLA: Cookies Kush - 1g Live Resin (Taxes Included)
from Viola
68.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Cookies Kush
Strain
$251 g
In-store only
REC | FUNK EXTRACTS: Dosi-Pie-Live Resin
from Funk
66.16%
THC
0%
CBD
Dosi-Pie
Strain
$361 g
In-store only
