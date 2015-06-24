dlee420 on October 9, 2019

The budtenders are great here. They're super patient if you wanna look at lots of stuff. Sometimes, if it's not busy, they'll show me some of their faves which I really appreciate cause it helps you gauge which stuff is really worth it. I appreciate that they have discount days but their standard prices are usually too high to make it worth my stop. Almost all of their flower is overpriced, especially seeing how most of their stock is 15 a gram. Some of that is top shelf for sure but some of it is just dried out and harsh. So much good flower out there, it's hard to justify paying so much when I come in here.