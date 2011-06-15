Viv56 on March 29, 2019

This was my first time to shop for my meds. The bud-tender was extremely knowledgeable about the results each product would bring. I never felt rushed to stop asking questions, I felt like I was the first patient of the day and the only one there at the time. I will definitely go back for more meds. All people should be as kind as the staff here, we definitely need people like this.