Herbal Wellness Center Columbus

We are thrilled to announce a significant evolution in our journey: Strawberry Fields is now Herbal Wellness Center! Embracing the transformative healing powers of cannabis, we stand firm in our belief that everyone deserves access to its benefits when needed. Our journey in Ohio began in Jackson where we established a community rooted in wellness and understanding. We are excited to expand our horizons and bring our passion for cannabis and wellness to Columbus, Ohio. Join us in celebrating this new chapter as we continue to support health, healing, and happiness through the power of cannabis at Herbal Wellness Center.