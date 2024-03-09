Herbal Wellness Center Columbus
Herbal Wellness Center Columbus
Herbal Wellness Center Columbus

ColumbusOhio
Indica

Sativa

Hybrid

About this dispensary

Herbal Wellness Center Columbus

We are thrilled to announce a significant evolution in our journey: Strawberry Fields is now Herbal Wellness Center! Embracing the transformative healing powers of cannabis, we stand firm in our belief that everyone deserves access to its benefits when needed. Our journey in Ohio began in Jackson where we established a community rooted in wellness and understanding. We are excited to expand our horizons and bring our passion for cannabis and wellness to Columbus, Ohio. Join us in celebrating this new chapter as we continue to support health, healing, and happiness through the power of cannabis at Herbal Wellness Center.

Leafly member since 2021

Followers: 197
2950 E Main Street, Columbus, OH
Call 614-403-6252
Visit website
ATMCash acceptedStorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discountMedical

Hours and Info (ET)

sunday
11am - 5pm
monday
10am - 7pm
tuesday
10am - 7pm
wednesday
10am - 7pm
thursday
10am - 8pm
friday
10am - 8pm
saturday
10am - 8pm

Photos of Herbal Wellness Center Columbus

13 Reviews of Herbal Wellness Center Columbus

4.8
Quality
4.5
Service
4.5
Atmosphere
