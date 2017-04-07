Place an order online with HWC for $50 or more and make sure All contact information is correct to avoid cancellations. Patiently wait for your confirmation text or email. Once you have received your confirmation text or email, Please give receptionist your Active MMJ card & have confirmation text or email ready for view. If you are changing something on your order upon arrival please let reception know. *As online ordering is an express ordering system. If you need to change or add to your order you will be put in the regular queue. All Online Orders are final. This will ensure that we are getting online orders in and out in a timely manner.* All Online Orders available for pick up till 9PM, Orders will not be saved for the following day. From all of us here at HWC Thank you for choosing us for your MMJ Needs. Enjoy your express order and have a beautiful day!
1st Visit- Buy an eighth and get a FREE eighth of equal or lesser value!*Can Be Stacked with Other Discounts* 2nd Visit- 10% Off your Entire Order. *Can Be Stacked with Other Discounts* 3rd Visit- Free Pre- Roll of your Choice... 4th Visit- 20% Off your Entire Order *Can Stack with Other Discounts* 5th Visit- BOGO Free Up to a Half oz of Flower *Can Be Stacked with Other Discounts*
Don't forget to "Reefer-a-Friend!" to come in to HWC for their first time and YOU get a Eighth for each referral (with purchase)! No combined/stacked coupons, sales and promotions!!!
Get 3% Back Every Time You Shop at Herbal Wellness Center! As a way to say Thank You for your Continued Support, we Give you Back 3% from Each Purchase You Make at Herbal Wellness Center! That's $3 Back for Every $100 Spent! Just another way to pass savings along to our patients..
*Carry this card with you at all times.* *Receive 1 punch everytime you spend $100 or more (before tax)* *1 punch per visit* *Receive a free 8th after 10 punches!*
20% off for all DA/VA/Seniors on your entire order!
Throughout the year HWC looks for organizations that are doing exceptional work helping others in the community. This year HWC is gathering together food and toiletries for the Joshua Tree Feeding Programs. Donations will be excepted from November 12 through November 23, 2019. Contribute 6 or more Items with your purchase and get a Free Member Preroll!! Thank you for helping us with our efforts!