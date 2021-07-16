Find cannabis dispensaries near Phoenix, AZ
Frequently Asked Questions
- The only place to buy recreational weed in Phoenix is at a licensed recreational marijuana dispensary.
- The only place to buy medical marijuana in Phoenix is at a licensed medical marijuana dispensary.
- Yes, many dispensaries in Phoenix offer online ordering with Leafly.com You can place an online order for weed at Leafly.com and pick it up at your local dispensary.
- Yes, many dispensaries in Phoenix offer curb-side pickup options.
- No, you do not need a medical marijuana card to buy weed in Phoenix since it has been legalized for adult use.
- The only place you can legally smoke weed in Phoenix is at a private residence.
- According to Leafly.com, there are 69 medical marijuana dispensaries in Phoenix, AZ.
- Yes, there are over 10 weed dispensaries in Phoenix, Arizona.
- The cost of weed in Phoenix has risen to around $300 for top shelf cannabis purchases.
- A quarter of weed in Arizona can cost up to $54.
- To buy recreational weed in Arizona you must be at least 21 years old and have a valid photo ID.
- No, Phoenix medical shops do not accept credit cards. All Phoenix dispensaries are cash-only.