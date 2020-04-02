384 products
$45 1/8s! 15% OFF 1/2s & 1oz Trim!
Valid 4/2/2020 – 4/3/2020
PRE-ORDERS ONLY! $45 Mimosa 1/8s (26.2% THCA)! 15% OFF Grimm Dog 1/2 ounces, GS Guice 1/2 ounces & Gorilla Girl Trim 1 ounces! Cash only Curbside pick-up now available! Please call when you arrive! You'll be served in the order you arrive. We appreciate your patience!
*While supplies last. Some restrictions may apply. Cannot stack discounts. Cannabis use is only for certified patients.
Pink Lemon-Aid by Strane
from Strane
16.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Pink Lemon-Aid
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
Blue Magoo by Grow West
from Grow West Cannabis Company
19.4%
THC
___
CBD
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
Golden Strawberry by Curio
from Curio Wellness
27%
THC
0%
CBD
Golden Strawberry
Strain
$55⅛ ounce
$55⅛ ounce
Dead Head OG by Curio Welless
from Curio Welless
15.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Deadhead OG
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
Citron by Nature's Heritage
from Nature's Heritage
20.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Citron
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
Blueberry Cookies by Curio
from Curio Wellness
20.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Blueberry Cookies
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
Lovelace by Culta
from Culta
4.7%
THC
10.3%
CBD
Lovelace
Strain
$25⅛ ounce
$25⅛ ounce
Mimosa by Forward Gro
from Forward Gro
26.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Mimosa
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
Cannatonic by Curio
from Curio Wellness
0.5%
THC
18.7%
CBD
Cannatonic
Strain
$45⅛ ounce
$45⅛ ounce
Mag Landrace by Verano
from verano
20.31%
THC
0%
CBD
Mag Landrace
Strain
$60⅛ ounce
$60⅛ ounce
G6 (Jet Fuel) by Verano
from verano
25.98%
THC
0%
CBD
Jet Fuel
Strain
$60⅛ ounce
$60⅛ ounce
Green Crack - Verano by Verano
from verano
18.47%
THC
0%
CBD
Green Crack
Strain
$60⅛ ounce
$60⅛ ounce
Lemon OG Kush by Nature's Heritage
from Nature's Heritage
21.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon OG Kush
Strain
$45⅛ ounce
$45⅛ ounce
Corleone Kush by Verano
from verano
21%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Corleone Kush
Strain
$60⅛ ounce
$60⅛ ounce
Bubblegum Diesel by Nature's Heritage
from Nature's Heritage
23.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Bubblegum Diesel
Strain
$151 gram
$151 gram
Ghost Train Haze by Verano
from verano
18.05%
THC
0%
CBD
Ghost Train Haze
Strain
$60⅛ ounce
$60⅛ ounce
Blue Cookies by Evermore Cannabis Company
from Evermore Cannabis Company
23.04%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Cookies
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
Flo x Stardawg by Grow West
from Grow West Cannabis Company
18.67%
THC
0%
CBD
Flo x Stardawg
Strain
$35each
$35each
Bodega Bubblegum by Strane
from Strane
25.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Bodega Bubblegum
Strain
$60⅛ ounce
$60⅛ ounce
Grape Stomper by Rythm
from RYTHM
28.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Grape Stomper
Strain
$60⅛ ounce
$60⅛ ounce
Triangle Reunion OG by HMS Health
from HMS Health LLC
23.09%
THC
0%
CBD
Triangle Reunion OG
Strain
$151 gram
$151 gram
$50⅛ ounce
GS Juice by Strane
from Strane
18.8%
THC
___
CBD
$45⅛ ounce
$45⅛ ounce
$150½ ounce
Sunset ShortCake by Grassroots
from Grassroots
26.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Sunset ShortCake
Strain
$201 gram
$201 gram
$60⅛ ounce
Bonkers by Curio Welless
from Curio Welless
25.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Bonkers
Strain
$60⅛ ounce
$60⅛ ounce
Speedy Chile by Forward Gro
from Forward Gro
23.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Speedy Chile
Strain
$45⅛ ounce
$45⅛ ounce
Grimm Dog Shake by SunMed
from SunMed Growers
16.34%
THC
___
CBD
$25⅛ ounce
$25⅛ ounce
Grimm Dog by SunMed Growers
from SunMed Growers
16.34%
THC
___
CBD
$120½ ounce
$120½ ounce
AAA OG by Forward Gro
from Forward Gro
28.6%
THC
0%
CBD
AAA OG
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
Purple Punch by Curio Wellness
from Curio Wellness
19.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Punch
Strain
$45⅛ ounce
$45⅛ ounce
Pie Crust by Grow West MD
from Grow West MD
24.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Pie Crust
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
OG Kush Breath by Curio
from Curio Wellness
30.8%
THC
0%
CBD
OG Kush Breath
Strain
$60⅛ ounce
$60⅛ ounce
Strawberry Cookies by Evermore
from Evermore
26.35%
THC
0.17%
CBD
Strawberry Cookies
Strain
$60⅛ ounce
$60⅛ ounce
Black Afghan by Rythm
from RYTHM
24.9%
THC
___
CBD
$60⅛ ounce
$60⅛ ounce
Key Lime Cookies by Evermore
from Evermore
20.27%
THC
0%
CBD
Key Lime Pie
Strain
$151 gram
$151 gram
Gorilla Girl by 1937
from 1937 Farms
22.91%
THC
___
CBD
$55⅛ ounce
$55⅛ ounce
ONYCD by Nature's Heritage
from Nature's Heritage
24.3%
THC
0%
CBD
ONYCD
Strain
$151 gram
$151 gram
$50⅛ ounce
Hawaiian Haze 1/8 HEMP CBD Flower
from Native Hemp CBD
___
THC
___
CBD
$20each
$20each
FluffHead by Rythm
from RYTHM
20.3%
THC
0%
CBD
FluffHead
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
Banana Cookies by Rythm
from RYTHM
28.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Banana Cookies
Strain
$60⅛ ounce
$60⅛ ounce
Locomotion by SunMed Growers
from SunMed Growers
22.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Locomotion
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
