Buddypants on October 21, 2019

It's one of the smaller shops in the area, but don't let that fool you. They have a nice variety, great deals, with different ones every day of the week. What's really great is the staff. From the check in at front desk, to the folks inside who will spend as much time with you as you need, so you can make the best informed consumer choice, you'd be hard-pressed to find a better staff at any dispensary in the state...