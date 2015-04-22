Seattlesmoker420
Beautiful store but the quality in the selection is sub par. It’s bottom of the barrel quality. You do pay less here but you also have less quality. If you want better selection you’ll have to go elsewhere. If you smoke reggie this is your place.
Thanks Seattlesmoker420, we appreciate your feedback and don't take it lightly. Stay tuned as we improve our higher end portion of our menu in the coming weeks and months. Recently we've added Freddy's Fuego and House of Cultivar Black Label but some of the more regular top shelf vendors we work with are Phat Panda Platinum, Sirius Buds, Dawgstar, Western Cultured, Khush Kush and Artizen.