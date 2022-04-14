We are pleased to announce our newest storefront location, HerbNJoy Beverly Hills, is now open in the heart of Los Angeles, CA. Located near the beautiful, pedestrian friendly neighborhoods of West Hollywood and Beverly Hills, our store is in a popular shopping district near the intersection of South Robertson Blvd. and Wilshire Blvd. This will be the newest HerbNJoy location in Southern California and we have numerous exciting events and VIP giveaways planned for our Grand Opening. Please join our Alpine Text Loyalty Program below to stay tuned for exclusive announcements including local celebrity appearances. HerbNJoy is excited to introduce its unique cannabis retail brand to the communities of West Hollywood and Beverly Hills. Our products are displayed under lighted glass domes and merchandised in lifestyle vignettes. We utilize interactive video walls to educate our customers and tell the story of the products. Our stores do not have counters, registers, or any other physical barriers between the display elements, the sales consultants, and the customers. HerbNJoy blends the best of technology, boutique retail and cannabis education to create an unparalleled customer experience. We are proud to begin serving medicinal patients and recreational shoppers in nearby communities including Beverly Crest, Bel Air, West Hollywood, Westwood, Century City, Beverly Grove, West LA, Cheviot Hills, Beverlywood, Hollywood, Hollywood Hills, Mid-City, Carthay, Fairfax, and Mid-Wilshire.