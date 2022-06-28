It's a very nice dispensary. Bud tender was extremely helpful with all my questions. All their product is out in the open to view and samples of their flower are covered in a glass dome so you can see exactly what the buds look like. Prices are really good. I will definitely shop here again!
* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.