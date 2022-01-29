Welcome to HerbNJoy, a truly different cannabis retail experience. We are Hanford's Premier source for all things cannabis. Our curated menu hosts the finest collection of edibles, concentrates, vape, beverages, and health/wellness products. HerbNJoy is dedicated to providing you with the very best of cannabis in all its forms and in a store environment that is unlike any other. Our staff is both highly trained and experienced to guide you through our products and our store, ensuring that a safe, compassionate, and open-minded environment is instilled throughout all levels of interaction. Our passion for providing a superior customer cannabis retail experience separates us from the typical experience customers encounter when entering a cannabis retail store. We believe in an open floor sales experience that encourages the customer to tour the store and become both informed and entertained. We hope you enjoy our store and collection of products as much as we enjoy sharing them with you. If you have any questions or comments, please don’t hesitate to contact us. ABOUT OUR BRAND: CANNABIS ENHANCED. COMMUNITIES ENHANCED. LIFE ENHANCED. HerbNJoy was created by a team of cannabis experts, board certified physicians, and retail executives who wanted to create a new kind of cannabis experience. HerbNJoy enhances peoples’ lives through their interaction with cannabis. We feel that by offering an enhanced cannabis experience, we can help create an enhanced world. We want to be the vessel through which customers can improve their lives via cannabis. Whether people experience our HerbNJoy brand in store or via delivery, we want them to feel that the experience we provide brightens their day. We possess a firm commitment to providing the best products through our carefully curated menu combined with the best service. From cannabis newcomers to enthusiasts, we are here to enlighten and serve you as you embark on this cannabis voyage. Life is the journey not the destination. We aim to be a force for good in the communities we serve. We aspire to enhance each and every community that we are a part of by creating an amazing retail experience, built by local talent, in a workplace where our customers and employees feel valued and empowered. We strive to be good neighbors and give back to the community through financial and in-kind donations, and are always looking for new community partners.