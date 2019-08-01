PaladinGrishnakh
The atmosphere was extremely welcoming, and Magen was super helpful and got me what I needed to help me out! Definitely gonna be back again.
4.6
10 reviews
Magen is a knowledgeable budtender. Great location and selection. Nice to see water pipes for sale also. I enjoy the senior discount.
This place is awesome, the customer service is always amazing. M
I have been to this place twice now it has exceeded my expectations. The staff was super helpful and answered all my questions. Megan did a great job getting what I needed. The product is on point. I really have nothing but good things to say about this place!!!!!
I've been to this store quite often now and the staff is amazing. thank you all, and a special thanks to Megan.
I Love the people, they take their time and show me whatever I am interested in. They do not mind my stupid questions. They are very knowledgeable, courteous and patient. Today Megan helped me pick out something new and Matt showed how to use and take it apart and what product to use. Outstanding customer service. I look forward to visiting again.
Magen is the best
The people are all great and friendly. Was helped by Magen this time and she was pleasant and helpful. See you all again soon ...LOL
Great people, very knowledgeable and helpful.
Customer service is exceptional. Building is very clean and open. They make you feel completely comfortable and homey as soon as you walk in the door. Megan is especially personable and helpful with an awesome energy to her. Love going here.