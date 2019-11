mjvMD9325 on October 11, 2019

There’s been a TON of turnover at this place, and it seems that the service has suffered as a result. Incredibly long wait times are now the norm. Perhaps the most disappointing piece is the lack of knowledge as the staff seem to simply make a series of guesses about their products, rather than speak based on experience or true product knowledge. Equally disappointing is that with increasing frequency, the flower just isn’t fresh. Often, it’s clearly old and will crumble just from looking at it.