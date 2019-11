WhrlWind on September 24, 2019

My preferred dispensary. I'm becoming a regular and most of the staff are familiar with me now and the comfort level I have there is super. They will go out of the way to make sure you got everything you need. Their knowledge on the subject matters is really somewhat give and take because it's all relatively new on the medical and technological perspective. And I'm so old school that I still call it reefer, so both parties continually learn with each transaction. I do have some negative points and it's all shops. Cost and inconsistent product. I have a few select strains that I prefer and can't always get what I want when I want it. I don't want to go here, but for folks in constant pain (speaking for myself) can go through a gram cartridge in less than a week and that's being consciously aware of intake. Do the math yourself. I thought about it and needed medicated...and another cartridge.