Herbology ALWAYS provides outstanding customer service as well as product. Easily my favorite place to visit.
4.9
10 reviews
Compared to the previous dispensary I went to, Herbology was great! This was my first time there and the staff is really knowledgeable and really kind. It’s also a very relaxed atmosphere, coming from someone with Anxiety this made me feel really comfortable!
Very welcoming, the staff is incredibly sweet and understanding!
There are a lot of great things about Herbology in Gettysburg PA ranging from the calm and welcoming atmosphere, top of the line products etc...but the reason I am writing this isn’t just for the credits I’ll receive for this review, even though it’s an added perk lol, but in all seriousness the thing that is easily their biggest asset isn’t the product but rather the staff. I really was impressed with their knowledge and willingness to help each other out and laugh it off, and of course the customer service is top notch and a great group of people. I’ve only ever been to 2 other dispensaries since getting my card and while they were both good in their own rights they pale in comparison to Gburg. It’s without a doubt my #1 spot and I would absolutely recommend anyone in the area should head straight there and the staff takes it from there. Thanks guys!
Great visit, friendly professional staff and helpful to newcomers
Knowledgeable staff always helps me find exactly what I need. Damian is always nice and helpful.
put of york, hanover and gettysburg... Gettysburg has been my favorite so far. i like the atmosphere and the selection is great.
I love the store and the personal!!
I loved the friendliness of the staff.Everyone treats you as a valued customer unlike many places of business.Very knowledgeable staff.I'm so grateful for the points system.
Friendly knowledgeable staff. Not pushy at all. Great deals on all varieties of medicine. Wide range of stains for any/all conditions, Which is nice. Great cultivators they deal with as well. With the points system, raffles, deals, etc they make your feel valued as a customer, not just a patient. Highly recommend to anyone.