PhillyMick87 on September 23, 2019

There are a lot of great things about Herbology in Gettysburg PA ranging from the calm and welcoming atmosphere, top of the line products etc...but the reason I am writing this isn’t just for the credits I’ll receive for this review, even though it’s an added perk lol, but in all seriousness the thing that is easily their biggest asset isn’t the product but rather the staff. I really was impressed with their knowledge and willingness to help each other out and laugh it off, and of course the customer service is top notch and a great group of people. I’ve only ever been to 2 other dispensaries since getting my card and while they were both good in their own rights they pale in comparison to Gburg. It’s without a doubt my #1 spot and I would absolutely recommend anyone in the area should head straight there and the staff takes it from there. Thanks guys!