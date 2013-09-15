Ander50N
Great weed and the folks working there are always chill. Brought my girlfriend, from out of state, and said the inside felt “less illegal” than Have a Heart
4.3
10 reviews
Awful. I've shopped here 5 or 6 times. It is near my house but extremely overpriced. Tonight, I tried to buy an 1/8th. I am 21 from Oregon and they would not accept my LEGAL STATE ID. One that I use all the time to buy liquor and cigarettes. Shop here if you like extremely expensive weed and condescending cashiers. Ridiculous and insulting. Never coming here again.
First time to this place and I was skeptical from some bad Yelp reviews I'd read. Have to say though that they have a great selection of CBD products, good prices, were super friendly and knowledgable. With all the big stores going in that feel like they are trying to be tourist destinations, and have staff that don't seem to know the products, I really like that this place is more small and homey. I'll definitely go back.
Loved it! Super welcoming and straightforward
Friendly and helpful staff, homey atmosphere, good products, senior discount on already good prices! I don't think it gets better than this for me. A staff recommendation of a sativa tincture was appreciated, and continues so, with my usage.
Always a pleasure shopping here!
Always really friendly! This little neighborhood pot shop is packed with great products.
I am beyond disappointment. I purchased their sour diesel ice wax at $40 a gram only to find out that it was hard as a rock and unusable. I’ve been trying for weeks to resolve the issue, but they resorted to hanging up the phone with nothing else other than the shrug of a shoulder. Incredibly rude on the phone. Inconsiderate. Terrible customer service. I’m super bummed because the dude that originally helped me in the store was delightful. I don’t understand why they don’t just resolve the issue-make it right and move on. Instead, they just want me to move on, $40 out of pocket. Ugh. :(
Although a smaller shop, Herbs has a lot to offer. The staff is always really friendly, patient, and knowledgeable, and selection is great. I never know what I want when I go in, but I'm never disappointed with what I walk out with. I love the bud tenders - they will spend as much time as I need helping me decide without acting like my questions are dumb or I'm taking too long. I think it's because they're genuinely passionate about the products they sell and their customers.
Cute little shop with pretty good selection of all products and prices. The budtender who helped me was helpful and knew about the products. Not much more I could ask for except for better prices but then again this is right inside seattle, I'll be honest I'm used to prices being slightly lower outside the city..