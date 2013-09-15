Chouse48 on January 4, 2018

I am beyond disappointment. I purchased their sour diesel ice wax at $40 a gram only to find out that it was hard as a rock and unusable. I’ve been trying for weeks to resolve the issue, but they resorted to hanging up the phone with nothing else other than the shrug of a shoulder. Incredibly rude on the phone. Inconsiderate. Terrible customer service. I’m super bummed because the dude that originally helped me in the store was delightful. I don’t understand why they don’t just resolve the issue-make it right and move on. Instead, they just want me to move on, $40 out of pocket. Ugh. :(