Nice space. Very unassuming. The quality of weed is unbeatable.
This shop has to be one of the best in Amsterdam, for locals and visitors alike. 1. Very friendly, professional staff. 2. Reasonable prices, plenty to choose from. 3. Comfortable atmosphere, devoid of aggression or large crowds. Would highly recommend their own outdoor bio strain 'Bio Balloon', which has the best quality for price in the enitre city!
This might be one of the finest shops in Amsterdam, the quality of herb is outstanding (one of the few shops which has Girl Scout Cookies). The atmosphere is cosy and relaxed, it almost feels like chilling at your mate's to blaze some of the finest cannabis in europe. This shop is also a must follow on instagram, where they display the variety of nugz they feature. My personal favourites are Gorilla Glue #4, Girl Scout Cookies (original cookies fam product) and Kosher Kush, these strains are fairly pricey 13-16€/ g but het also features cheaper strains and a variety of hash. The shop features a nice upstairs area which can lure you in for hour-long smoke sessions, the only downside would be the stoner unfriendly stairs with steps half as big as your foot. Overall I had a nice experience at Het and I would recommend this shop to everyone in Amsterdam, especially because it isn't in the crowded city center.
it has a very unique atmosphere with enthusiastic and professional service.. can recommend everyone :)
My fav place in Dam Always have a good selection of bud and very reasonable priced Nice relaxed friendly place Can't wait to be back in 5 weeks
Baba Kush and G13Nice Guy are very awesome strains there
gorilla glue is awsome mate !