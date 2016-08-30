RadGrrl on October 1, 2018

Coolest weed store I've ever seen ! Great artwork & painting, there's no way you can miss it, and totally into the product. Has old school strains included in New incredible hybrids, such as Thai Pearl (aka juicy fruit) and Schrom ( which has Columbian Gold genetics). Only tried the Schrom so far and it is DEAD on FULL on old school high, EXACTLY as I remember from my early 80s dayz. RUN to this awesome weed store and snap this strain up immediately !!!! It totally rules..I'm tripping on sirius with classic rewind. Anyone who loves a good nostalgia fest with the atmosphere and weed to match needs to get their stoney asses to THIS weed emporium ASAP !!!!!! 🙌🙌🙌