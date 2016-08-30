jasonwaring
Everything was laid back in the site other than ordering too many things and probably annoying you guys but it’s a great little system love it🦁!!
4.7
10 reviews
I used the “pick up” option. It’s fabulous!! Pick out what you want and kick back until you get a text that your order is ready. It’s another great way to shop at Mr. Nice Guy.
Awesome! We are stoked to hear you like this option, it is a new one! Hope to see you soon.
Tiny place. Lots of product. Serious knowledge on what is on “tap” I really like the one on one attention. Got there early. Not busy
Super happy to hear that you had a "Nice" experience :)! We appreciate your support. Much love, Mr. Nice Guy
Coolest weed store I've ever seen ! Great artwork & painting, there's no way you can miss it, and totally into the product. Has old school strains included in New incredible hybrids, such as Thai Pearl (aka juicy fruit) and Schrom ( which has Columbian Gold genetics). Only tried the Schrom so far and it is DEAD on FULL on old school high, EXACTLY as I remember from my early 80s dayz. RUN to this awesome weed store and snap this strain up immediately !!!! It totally rules..I'm tripping on sirius with classic rewind. Anyone who loves a good nostalgia fest with the atmosphere and weed to match needs to get their stoney asses to THIS weed emporium ASAP !!!!!! 🙌🙌🙌
Coolest review ever! Glad you loved the Astoria Farms bud, it's the best in the region!
Incredible staff - always a friendly face, great personalities & knowledgeable of products! Patient/helpful with the "newbies" & got to love that lil dog 😉
So glad to be here to help out! Pyper misses you too!
Another great experience here! Thanx guys🙂
That's what we do! Thanks for being awesome!
Not the best selection or quality. Lots of stems.
convenient, friendly and reliable fare prices. I love this place
Mr Nice Guy is the place to go for quick, friendly service and amazing prices. We're glad to be here!
Am I biased because I work there? Yes. Is it a great place even even im not at work? Also yes. Go to there.
You heard it here first, folks! Even some of the biggest industry stoners in town still shop here!
So amazing, i don't shop anywhere else! Friendly bud tenders, best prices, good quality.
We're proud to be a one stop shop filled with smiling faces and amazing prices!