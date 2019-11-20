Follow
Hi-Fidelity
510.838.2400
55 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 39
Show All 29
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$270
Deals
Regular Specials Sundays-Thursdays
Sundays- 15% off for Medical Patients Mondays- 10% off the ENTIRE Store Tuesdays- 15% off Concentrates Wednesdays- 15% off Top Shelf Flower $50+ an eighth Thursdays - 20% off Select Half Ounces
Discounts may not be combined and are subject to change without notice
Regular Specials Sundays-Thursdays
Sundays- 15% off for Medical Patients Mondays- 10% off the ENTIRE Store Tuesdays- 15% off Concentrates Wednesdays- 15% off Top Shelf Flower $50+ an eighth Thursdays - 20% off Select Half Ounces
Discounts may not be combined and are subject to change without notice
All Products
Sherblato
from Superfly
25.06%
THC
___
CBD
$55⅛ oz
In-store only
Benevolence
from Craft Canna
24.72%
THC
0.05%
CBD
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Lemon Bean
from Floracal Farms
20.3%
THC
0.03%
CBD
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Animal Mints
from Gold Seal SF
27.04%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Animal Mint
Strain
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Sour Diesel Lemon Kush
from Fade Company
25.83%
THC
0.22%
CBD
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Red Congolese
from Congo Club
20.44%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Red Congolese
Strain
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Wedding Crasher
from West Coast Sunrise
20.24%
THC
0%
CBD
Wedding Crasher
Strain
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Durban Poison
from UpNorth Humboldt
28.77%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Durban Poison
Strain
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
Dreamweaver #7
from Kings Garden
22.34%
THC
1.43%
CBD
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Golden Lemons
from Utopia California Cannabis
26.68%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Golden Lemon
Strain
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
Half-Dome
from West Coast Sunrise
18.16%
THC
0%
CBD
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Big Smooth
from Kings Garden
19.75%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Big Smooth
Strain
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Sugar Pyne
from West Coast Sunrise
17.22%
THC
0%
CBD
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
CBD Flower
from West Coast Sunrise
0.11%
THC
5.05%
CBD
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Blu-Z Girls
from Santa Cruz Canna Farms
15%
THC
0%
CBD
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Cakewalk
from Kings Garden
20.33%
THC
1.13%
CBD
Cakewalk
Strain
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
White Congo
from Congo Club
22.06%
THC
0%
CBD
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
Papaya
from Humboldt County Indoor
21.35%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Papaya
Strain
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
C. Banana
from Utopia California Cannabis
24.45%
THC
0.05%
CBD
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
Loopy Fruit
from Sunboldt Grown
25%
THC
0%
CBD
Loopy Fruit
Strain
$56¼ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Mango AF
from Madrone California
25.97%
THC
0%
CBD
Mango AF
Strain
$55⅛ oz
In-store only
Tahoe OG
from SOURCE Cannabis Farms
22.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Tahoe OG Kush
Strain
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Pink Cookies
from Cypress Cannabis
20.24%
THC
0%
CBD
Pink Cookies
Strain
$30⅛ oz
In-store only
Quest
from SOURCE Cannabis Farms
25.5%
THC
0.06%
CBD
$55⅛ oz
In-store only
Larry OG
from SOURCE Cannabis Farms
24.8%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Larry OG
Strain
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Vanilla Wafer
from Northern Emeralds
22%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Vanilla Wafer
Strain
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Banjo
from Madrone California
27.12%
THC
0%
CBD
Banjo
Strain
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Premium Jack
from Triple 7
19.94%
THC
0%
CBD
Premium Jack
Strain
$35¼ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Ghost OG
from Sessions Supply Co
27.59%
THC
0%
CBD
Ghost OG
Strain
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Dark Dosi
from LitHouse
28.26%
THC
0.11%
CBD
Dark Dosi
Strain
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
Lava Cake
from LitHouse
21.56%
THC
0%
CBD
Lava Cake
Strain
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
Biscotti
from Connected Cannabis Co.
22.73%
THC
0.03%
CBD
$75⅛ oz
In-store only
Bon Bons
from Seven Leaves
22.67%
THC
0%
CBD
Bon Bons
Strain
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
Gushers
from Connected Cannabis Co.
25.22%
THC
0.05%
CBD
$75⅛ oz
In-store only
Miracle Alien Cookies (MAC)
from Floracal Farms
25.62%
THC
0.5%
CBD
MAC
Strain
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
Oro Blanco
from Madrone Farms
25.55%
THC
0.1%
CBD
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
Sherbacio
from AlienLabs
21.84%
THC
0%
CBD
$75⅛ oz
In-store only
Strawberry Bananaz
from Santa Cruz Canna Farm
27%
THC
0%
CBD
Strawberry Banana
Strain
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Swazi Red Burmese
from Sproutways
___
THC
___
CBD
$270pack of 10
In-store only
High Biscus
from Sproutways
___
THC
___
CBD
$270pack of 10
In-store only
12