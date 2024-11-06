As a previous employee of this shop I can say it’s the most unprofessional and toxic work environment EVER! General Manager is having intercourse with Inventory Manager in the inventory room NONSTOP without caring who is in the shop, managers are harassing employees with write ups to avoid incentive payouts, GM and managers gossiping about other employees, shop sells dry cannabis and sometimes it’s outdated. I show them it’s outdated and neither inventory nor managers do anything about it. Some customers have bought outdated cannabis products from there and it makes me feel uncomfortable. I don’t work there anymore because of the shop continuing to sell outdated cannabis but also because my sales numbers were PURPOSELY calculated wrong TWICE to stop me from getting paid out. I’ve never had an employer actively sabotage my great work efforts like Hierba Dispensary has. DONT shop here DONT work here; this shop is not compliant. PLEASE PLEASE CHECK THE DATES OF YOUR CANNABIS PRODUCTS!!