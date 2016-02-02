lilyflowerswild
I like this place. Good parking, good quality, friendly staff. Gets busy. I did have one bud tender who asked me what I liked and then forgot everything I said. Well, we all have fuzzy brain days, right?
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.5
10 reviews
I like this place. Good parking, good quality, friendly staff. Gets busy. I did have one bud tender who asked me what I liked and then forgot everything I said. Well, we all have fuzzy brain days, right?
easy to find
Super great guy and really knowledgeable. Reasonable prices and quality products. There's a slightly smaller selection though.
Really great spot
Very high prices. Very limited selection. The security people who check your ID are not friendly. The bud tenders are nice enough but they are pushing mediocre buds for $13 a gram. Expect to pay two to three times more for the same products here than you would most other places. Convient if you live in orchards, but not convient for your wallet or if you want a good selection. Will never go back to this tiny overpriced dispensary.
better wax better prices
High 5 is all around epic. Great knowledgeable employees, bomb selection of pre rolled and flower. I personal havent tried any concentrate oils from here, I am pretty sure they are just as amazing as everything else I have purchased.
Have been here many times. Always satisfied with the products and customer service. Thanks High five!
Very chill place, the vendor day sales are out of this world. I got got to speak with both of them, nice ! and the stuff is TOP SHELF, really good. I get a chance to try a new farm, and I have a couple of go to farms who seem to turn in some good bud regularly
Very helpful and great selection.