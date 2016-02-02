torchedtortoise on November 28, 2018

Very high prices. Very limited selection. The security people who check your ID are not friendly. The bud tenders are nice enough but they are pushing mediocre buds for $13 a gram. Expect to pay two to three times more for the same products here than you would most other places. Convient if you live in orchards, but not convient for your wallet or if you want a good selection. Will never go back to this tiny overpriced dispensary.