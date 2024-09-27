About this dispensary
High As A Kite Spring
High as a Kite Spring is your go-to neighborhood dispensary for premium cannabis, friendly service, and unbeatable vibes. We specialize in top-shelf flower, hand-rolled signature pre-rolls, flavorful gummies, smooth vapes, and refreshing drinks—all carefully curated for quality and consistency.
Leafly member since 2026
20706 Kuykendahl rd Ste 13b-2b, Spring, TX
713-299-9029
- send an email
License 1511
Storefront
